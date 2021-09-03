Debra Anne Hill

Debra Anne Hill, 52, of Ontario, died Aug. 31, 2021, at her home in Ontario. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

Jeff Roundtree

Jeff Roundtree, 70, of Cambridge, died Aug. 30, 2021, in Cambridge. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

