Debra Anne HillDebra Anne Hill, 52, of Ontario, died Aug. 31, 2021, at her home in Ontario. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.Jeff RoundtreeJeff Roundtree, 70, of Cambridge, died Aug. 30, 2021, in Cambridge. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.