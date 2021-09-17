Nancy Coon Casner

Nancy Coon Casner, 82 of Payette, died Sept. 16, 2021 at her home. Services are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

Ronda Wagner

Ronda Wagner, 66, of Weiser, died Sept. 12, 2021 in Nampa. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Carolyn Polk Whipple

Carolyn Polk Whipple, 71, of Middleton, died Sept. 15, 2021 at a local care home. Services are under the direction of Flahiff Funeral Chapel, Caldwell.

