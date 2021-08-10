Mitchell R. “Mitch” Beckmon

Mitchell R. “Mitch” Beckmon, 40, of Payette, died Aug. 4, 2021, at a care facility in Emmett. Arrangements are under the direction of Potter Funeral Chapel of Emmett.

Telesforo C. Olvera “Ted”

Telesforo C. Olvera “Ted”, 75, of Weiser, died Aug. 4, 2021, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

