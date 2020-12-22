Dr. William Bond

Dr. William Bond, 92, of Ontario, died Dec. 18, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Joel Florenzen

Joel M. Florenzen, 83, formerly of Vale, died in Hermiston Dec. 17, 2020. Arrangements under the direction of Burns Mortuary of Hermiston.

Elizabeth Flowers

Elizabeth A. Flowers, 80, of Ontario, died suddenly at her home on Dec. 19, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Jim Hoskins

Jim Hoskins, 66, of Adrian, Oregon died Dec. 21, 2020 in Boise. Cremation has been entrusted to All Valley Cremation.

