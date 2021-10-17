Today's Notices Oct 17, 2021 17 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making an additional financial contribution to support local journalism. Gerald BunkerGerald Bunker, 94, of Payette, died Oct. 15, 2021 at a care facility in American Falls, UT. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.Erma Ruth HillErma Ruth Hill, 71, of Payette, died Oct. 14, 2021. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Idaho. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Erma Ruth Hill Arrangement Cremation Society Of Idaho Today Notice Gerald Bunker American Falls Ut. Care Facility Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Argus Observer Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists