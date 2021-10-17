Gerald Bunker

Gerald Bunker, 94, of Payette, died Oct. 15, 2021 at a care facility in American Falls, UT. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

Erma Ruth Hill

Erma Ruth Hill, 71, of Payette, died Oct. 14, 2021. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Idaho.

