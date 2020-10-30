Richard Eisenbarth
Richard Eisenbarth, 82, of Weiser, died Oct. 21, 2020 in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Rebecca Jo Lopez
Rebecca Jo Lopez, 54, of Nyssa, died Oct. 27, 2020, in Nampa. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel Nyssa.
Alan McInroy
Alan McInroy, 77, of Weiser, died Oct. 27, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Olive Purcell
Olive Purcell, 94, of Cambridge, died Oct. 23, 2020, in Cambridge. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.