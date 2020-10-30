Richard Eisenbarth

Richard Eisenbarth, 82, of Weiser, died Oct. 21, 2020 in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Rebecca Jo Lopez

Rebecca Jo Lopez, 54, of Nyssa, died Oct. 27, 2020, in Nampa. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel Nyssa.

Alan McInroy

Alan McInroy, 77, of Weiser, died Oct. 27, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Olive Purcell

Olive Purcell, 94, of Cambridge, died Oct. 23, 2020, in Cambridge. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

