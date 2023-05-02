Today's Notices May 2, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Steven AllenSteven Allen, 54, of Fruitvale, died April 28, 2023 in Fruitvale. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.Theda E. CraigTheda E. Craig, 85, of Vale, died April 29, 2023 at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.David MorrisDavid Morris, 48, of Council, died April 10, 2023 in Council. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.Caroline Kay ParsonsCaroline Kay Parsons, 81, of Fruitland, died April 29, 2023 in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette, Idaho. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit