Beverly Rhea Bergam

Beverly Rhea Bergam, 83, of Ontario, died May 2, 2022, at a Nampa Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Joe L. ‘Josephus Malaxetxebarria’ Berria

Joe L. “Josephus Malaxetxebarria” Berria, 96, of Ontario, died May 3, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Rita Maxine Woodburn

Rita Maxine Woodburn, 74, of Fruitland, died April 28, 2022, in Fruitland. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

