Today's Notices Oct 1, 2021

Michael Aldred, 68, formerly of Ontario, died Sept. 22, 2021. Arrangements under the direction of Gillies Funeral Chapel, Brigham City, UT.

Carolyn Baldwin, 73, of Weiser, died Sept. 23, 2021 in Weiser. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Thomas Falash, 90, formerly of Weiser, died Sept. 27, 2021 in Boise. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Patricia Sue Fowler, 77, of New Plymouth, died Sept. 29, 2021 at home in New Plymouth. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

Thoral Edward Hart, 68, of Cambridge, died Sept. 23, 2021 in Boise. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.