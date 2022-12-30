Today's Notices Dec 30, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save L. Dwayne BennettL. Dwayne Bennett, 86, of Caldwell, passed away December 23, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel Ontario.Michael E. DeckerMichael E. Decker, 66, of Ontario, died suddenly at his home Dec. 28, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.Jacqueline DohrmannJacqueline Dohrmann, 75, of Weiser, died Dec. 20, 2022 in Weiser. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.Charlotte A. DomenicoCharlotte A. Domenico, 91, of Weiser, died Dec. 27, 2022. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel Ontario.Teresa HustTeresa Hust, 99, of Weiser, died Dec. 26, 2022 in Weiser. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jacqueline Dohrmann Arrangement Funeral Home Today Notice Direction Teresa Hust Weiser Charlotte A. Domenico Michael E. Decker L. Dwayne Bennett Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit