Juan A.

Arvizu Jr.

Juan A. Arvizu Jr., 42, of Ontario, died Oct. 18, 2020. Services are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Kenneth Bartoschek

Kenneth Bartoschek, 74, of Weiser, died Oct. 16, 2020, at his home in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Valerie Chadwick

Valerie Chadwick, 71, of Weiser, died Oct. 17, 2020, in Ontario (Annex), Oregon. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Kaitlin Brooke Mulvany

Kaitlin Brooke Mulvany, 22, of Ontario, died Oct. 15, 2020, at home in Ontario. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

Patricia Savage

Patricia Savage, 82, of Fruitland, died Oct. 20, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Billie Stippich

Billie Stippich, 98, of Weiser, died Oct. 18, 2020 in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

