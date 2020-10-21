Juan A.
Arvizu Jr.
Juan A. Arvizu Jr., 42, of Ontario, died Oct. 18, 2020. Services are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.
Kenneth Bartoschek
Kenneth Bartoschek, 74, of Weiser, died Oct. 16, 2020, at his home in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Valerie Chadwick
Valerie Chadwick, 71, of Weiser, died Oct. 17, 2020, in Ontario (Annex), Oregon. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Kaitlin Brooke Mulvany
Kaitlin Brooke Mulvany, 22, of Ontario, died Oct. 15, 2020, at home in Ontario. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
Patricia Savage
Patricia Savage, 82, of Fruitland, died Oct. 20, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.
Billie Stippich
Billie Stippich, 98, of Weiser, died Oct. 18, 2020 in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.