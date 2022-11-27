Today's Notices Nov 27, 2022 Nov 27, 2022 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Erma Maxine GreenwoodErma Maxine Greenwood, 91, of New Plymouth, died peacefully Nov. 23, 2022 at home in New Plymouth. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette, Idaho. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Erma Maxine Greenwood New Plymouth Arrangement Direction Shaffer-jensen Memory Chapel Idaho Today Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit