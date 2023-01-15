Today's Notices Jan 15, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Betty S. LaceyBetty S. Lacey, 92, of Weiser, died Jan. 12, 2023 in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.Emma Rosetta SchusterEmma Rosetta Schuster, 98, formerly of New Plymouth, died Jan. 12, 2023 in Caldwell. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette, Idaho. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Idaho Emma Rosetta Schuster Caldwell Arrangement Shaffer-jensen Memory Chapel Direction Today Betty S. Lacey Funeral Home Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit