Eunice Irene Conner

Eunice Irene Conner, 93, of Payette, died peacefully June 2, 2022, in Payette. Funeral services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

Kenneth Langshaw

Kenneth Langshaw, 86, of Ontario, died June 3, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

