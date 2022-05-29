Purchase Access

Alma Berreth

Alma Berreth, 99, of Fruitland, died May 27, 2022 at a care facility in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

David Ferrell Cluff

David Ferrell Cluff, 82, of Payette, died peacefully Friday, May 27, 2022 in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

