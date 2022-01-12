Purchase Access

Patricia Abraham

Patricia Abraham, 72, of Ontario, died Jan. 10, 2022 at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

Jack Atkeson

Jack Atkeson, 92, formerly of Nyssa, died Dec. 25, 2021 at his home in Mesa, AZ. Arrangements by Advantage Funeral & Cremation.

