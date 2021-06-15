Ray Allen Deremiah

Ray Allen Deremiah, 75, of Ontario, died June 13, 2021, in Ontario. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Michael D. Frey

Michael D. Frey, 63, of Ontario, died June 12, 2021, at his home in Ontario. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Ronald Hibbard

Ronald Hibbard, 73, of Payette, died June 10, 2021, in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Cremation Society of Idaho.

Lenis B. Laine

Lenis B. Laine, 87, of Council, died June 11, 2021, in McCall. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Eugene Lancaster

Eugene Lancaster, 76, formerly of Payette, died June 11, 2021, at an Adult Care Facility in Ontario. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel Ontario.

Claudia Widmer

Claudia Widmer, 72, of Ontario, died June 13, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

