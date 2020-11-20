Norma Alice Clapp
Norma Alice Clapp, 73, of Payette, died Nov. 18, 2020, in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.
Gerald Noman ‘Jerry’ Hendrickson
Gerald Norman “Jerry” Hendrickson, 86, of Fruitland, died Nov. 16, 2020, at St. Luke’s Medical Center — Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.
Lanita J. Locey
Lanita J. Locey, 90, of Fruitland, died Nov. 17, 2020 at an adult facility in Fruitland. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario Oregon.
Thomas H. Monson
Thomas H. Monson, 87, of Weiser, died Nov. 6, 2020, in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.