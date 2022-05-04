Purchase Access

Doris Arelene Barton

Doris Arelene Barton, 91, of Ontario, died May 2, 2022, in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapels Ontario.

Richard J. Guardiola Jr.

Richard J. Guardiola Jr., 59, of Vale, died April 30,2022, at the VA Hospital in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapels Ontario.

Joy ‘Darlene’ Standage

Joy “Darlene” Standage, 87, of Vale, died May 2, 2022, at a Boise hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel Vale.

David B. ‘Dave’ Yraguen

David B. “Dave” Yraguen, 68, of Boise, died May 3, 2022, unexpectedly at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Potter Funeral Chapel of Emmett.

