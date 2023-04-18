Today's Notices Apr 18, 2023 Apr 18, 2023 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Louise G. GuerraLouise G. Guerra, 81, of Nyssa, died April 15, 2023. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.Andrea SigrahAndrea Sigrah, 51, of Vale, died April 17, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Botany Ethnology Religion Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit