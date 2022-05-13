Purchase Access

Gayla Patricia Scheihing

Gayla Patricia Scheihing, 66, of Sand Hollow, died May 9, 2022, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Flahiff Funeral Chapel, Caldwell.

James Edward Bryton Stewart

James Edward Bryton Stewart, 76, of Vale, died May 10, 2022, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.

