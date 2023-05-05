Today's Notices May 5, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Glorian M. CrosbyGlorian M. Crosby, 92, formerly of Ontario, died May 1, 2023 at her Pullman home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Corbeill Funeral Home, Pullman, WA.John Garland DavisJohn Garland Davis, 70, of New Plymouth, died peacefully April 3, 2023 in Ontario. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette, Idaho. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit