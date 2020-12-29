Patrick J Aldrich

Patrick J. Aldrich, 63, of Payette, died November 1, 2020.

Eugene Boss

Eugene Boss, 68, of Ontario, died December 24, 2020 at home. Arrangements are pending under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Betty Lou Estano

Betty Lou Estano, 97, of Ontario, died December 17, 2020 at Sheldon Park Assisted Living in Eugene, Oregon.

Wanda Kelly

Wanda Kelly, 56, formerly of Ontario, died December 25, 2020 at a Local Motel. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

