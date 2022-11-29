Today's Notices Nov 29, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Neal P. RecknagleNeal P. Recknagle, 82, of New Plymouth, died Nov. 25, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.Colleen SpauldingColleen Spaulding, of Weiser, died Nov. 27, 2022, at a Weiser Care Facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel.David R. WintherDavid R. Winther, 83, of Midvale, died Nov. 26, 2022, at a Weiser care facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags David R. Winther Arrangement Funeral Chapel Care Facility Direction Today Notice Colleen Spaulding Neal P. Recknagle Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit