Donna Lenore Barklow

Donna Lenore Barklow, 91, of Caldwell, formerly of Ontario, died January 20, 2021 at a Nampa care facility of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of Flahiff Funeral Chapel, Caldwell.

William Cook

William Cook, 48, of Payette, died January 20, 2021 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

Rennie Dearborn

Rennie Dearborn, 69, of Ontario, formerly of Portland, died January 14, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Marjory Dryden

Marjory Dryden, 93, of Cambridge, died January 16, 2021 at her home. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Dolores June Echanis

Dolores June Echanis, 91, of Ontario, died January 20, 2021 at home. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Opal Smith

Opal Smith, 101, of Weiser, died January 21, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

