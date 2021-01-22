Donna Lenore Barklow
Donna Lenore Barklow, 91, of Caldwell, formerly of Ontario, died January 20, 2021 at a Nampa care facility of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of Flahiff Funeral Chapel, Caldwell.
William Cook
William Cook, 48, of Payette, died January 20, 2021 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.
Rennie Dearborn
Rennie Dearborn, 69, of Ontario, formerly of Portland, died January 14, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.
Marjory Dryden
Marjory Dryden, 93, of Cambridge, died January 16, 2021 at her home. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Dolores June Echanis
Dolores June Echanis, 91, of Ontario, died January 20, 2021 at home. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
Opal Smith
Opal Smith, 101, of Weiser, died January 21, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.