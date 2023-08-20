Today's Notices Aug 20, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Benjamin BarronBenjamin Barron, 50 of New Plymouth died Monday, August 14, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.Gabino ChavezGabino Chavez, 78 of Nyssa died Thursday, August 17, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.Mildred YoungMildred Young, 101 of Ontario died Thursday, August 17, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Botany Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit