Laurel Gomez

Laurel Gomez, 59, of Ontario, died Sept. 6, 2021, at her home. Services are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Marvin Eugene Haylett

Marvin Eugene Haylett, 75, of Payette, died Sept. 4, 2021 at his residence. Funeral services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

Reyes M. Hernandez

Reyes M. Hernandez, 79, of Nyssa, died Sept. 5, 2021 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.

Craig Jensen

Craig Jensen, 66, of Ontario, died Sept. 3, 2021, at a local assisted living facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Michael A. Jones

Michael A. Jones, 73, of died Sept. 6, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

