Laurel GomezLaurel Gomez, 59, of Ontario, died Sept. 6, 2021, at her home. Services are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.Marvin Eugene HaylettMarvin Eugene Haylett, 75, of Payette, died Sept. 4, 2021 at his residence. Funeral services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.Reyes M. HernandezReyes M. Hernandez, 79, of Nyssa, died Sept. 5, 2021 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.Craig JensenCraig Jensen, 66, of Ontario, died Sept. 3, 2021, at a local assisted living facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.Michael A. JonesMichael A. Jones, 73, of died Sept. 6, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.