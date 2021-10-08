Don Hatfield

Don Hatfield, 66, of Nyssa, died Oct. 3, 2021. Services are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Dolly Hull

Dolly Hull, 78, of Ontario, died Oct. 6, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Gary Dwayne Lewis

Gary Dwayne Lewis, 78, of Payette, died Oct. 7, 2021, at home in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

