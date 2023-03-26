Today's Notices Mar 26, 2023 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Delores HammondDelores Hammond, 90, of Vale, died March 24, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.Dewey Edwin OlundDewey Edwin Olund, 89, of Vale, died March 24, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel Ontario.John W. OrtonJohn W. Orton, 85, of Fruitland, died March 22, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Religion Ethnology Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit