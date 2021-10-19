Maria Duran

Maria Duran, 68, of Ontario, died Oct. 17, 2021, at St. Alphonsus in Boise. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapels of Ontario.

John Payne

John Payne, 76, of Nyssa, died Oct. 16, 2021 at Nyssa Gardens. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapels of Ontario.

Larry Penn

Larry Penn, 90, of Ontario, died Oct. 14, 2021 at his home. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

