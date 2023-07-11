Today's Notices Jul 11, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Robert GrahamRobert Graham, 87, of Fruitland, died at his home July 8, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.Beverly Atla GrantBeverly Atla Grant, 88, of Fruitland, died July 10, 2023 in Fruitland. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.Harold H. PerkinsHarold H. Perkins, 84, of Ontario, died July 6, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel - Ontario. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Music Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit