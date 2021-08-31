Today's Notices Aug 31, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making an additional financial contribution to support local journalism. Joel CarilloJoel Carillo, 50, of Ontario, died Aug. 28, 2021, at St. Lukes Medical Center in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel of Ontario.Patricia A. EguiliorPatricia A. Eguilior, 87, of Vale, died Aug. 28, 2021, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.Travis FagnantTravis Fagnant, 63, of Nyssa, died Aug. 23, 2021, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel of Ontario.Joe H. GarrettJoe H. Garrett, 82, of Ontario, died Aug. 29, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.Maria Ann MunceyMaria Ann Muncey, 52, of Vale, died Aug. 28, 2021, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Joe H. Garrett Ontario Arrangement Direction Funeral Chapel Today Notice Patricia A. Eguilior Lienkaemper Chapel Care Facility Joel Carillo Health Board St. Lukes Medical Center Lienkaemper Chapels Travis Fagnant Maria Ann Muncey Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Argus Observer Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists