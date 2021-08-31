Joel Carillo

Joel Carillo, 50, of Ontario, died Aug. 28, 2021, at St. Lukes Medical Center in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel of Ontario.

Patricia A. Eguilior

Patricia A. Eguilior, 87, of Vale, died Aug. 28, 2021, at a local care facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.

Travis Fagnant

Travis Fagnant, 63, of Nyssa, died Aug. 23, 2021, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel of Ontario.

Joe H. Garrett

Joe H. Garrett, 82, of Ontario, died Aug. 29, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Maria Ann Muncey

Maria Ann Muncey, 52, of Vale, died Aug. 28, 2021, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.

