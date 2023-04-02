Today's Notices Apr 2, 2023 Apr 2, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save N. Sharon (Hall Burns) HedgesN. Sharon (Hall Burns) Hedges, 81, of Nyssa, died March 28, 2023. Cremation by All Valley Cremation, Nampa, ID.Barbara Marie WiltBarbara Marie Wilt, 71, formerly of Ontario, died March 17, 2023 in Hobbs, New Mexico. Arrangements by Griffin Funeral Home, New Mexico. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gardening Botany Medicine Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit