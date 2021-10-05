Leona S. Grace

Leona S. Grace, 79, of Ontario, died Oct. 3, 2021 at an assisted living facility in Ontario. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

Frances Delmar Haines

Frances Delmar Haines, 78, of Fruitland, died Oct. 1, 2021 at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center — Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

Hugh Mayse

Hugh Mayse, 97, of Weiser, died Oct. 1, 2021 in Weiser. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Josephine C. Myer

Josephine C. Myer, 99, of Weiser, died Oct. 4, 2021 in Weiser. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Margaret E. Shurts

Margaret E. Shurts, 91, of New Plymouth, died Oct. 3, 2021 at home in New Plymouth. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

Betty Clyde Stubblefield

Betty Clyde Stubblefield, 88, of Payette, died Oct 2, 2021 at an assisted living facility in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

Allen M. Whitaker

Allen M. Whitaker, 88, died Oct. 2, 2021 at a Boise Hospital. Graveside services are pending under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

