Lula May Boblett

Lula May Boblett, 94, of Payette, died Aug. 25, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

Donna M. Heidelberger

Donna M. Heidelberger, 84, of Ontario, died Aug. 25, 2021, at her daughter’s home in Meridian. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

Carol Loomis

Carol Loomis, 74, formally of Fruitland, died Aug. 15, 2021. Arrangements  are under the direction of Angels Cremation & Burial, Mesa, Arizona.

