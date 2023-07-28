Today's Notices Jul 28, 2023 Jul 28, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dr. Gary Moore Dr. Gary Edward Moore, 88, of Roseburg, and formerly of Fruitland, died July 26, 2023, in Portland. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel in Payette.Rodolfo ThomasRodolfo G. Thomas 33, of Ontario, died on July 23, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Funeral Chapel - Ontario. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Unions Medicine University Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit