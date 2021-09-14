Linda Kay Burks

Linda Kay Burks, 69, of Ontario, died Sept. 10,2021, at a Nampa Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Lillian B. Holman

Lillian B. Holman, 90, of Ontario, died Sept. 10, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Robert Carl Mitchell

Robert Carl Mitchell, 58, formerly of Payette, died Aug. 26, 2021, at home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the direction of Flahiff Funeral Chapel, Caldwell.

Timothy Picard

Timothy Picard, 71, of Annex, died Sept. 8, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Cremation Society of Idaho.

Dennis Schilling

Dennis Schilling, 72, of Nyssa, died July 23, 2021 in Hermiston. Arrangements are under the direction of Burns Mortuary.

Floyd Burtis Strain, Jr.

Floyd Burtis Strain, Jr., 92, of Payette, died Sept. 9, 2021, in Fruitland. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral.

