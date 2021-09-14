Today's Notices Sep 14, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making an additional financial contribution to support local journalism. Linda Kay BurksLinda Kay Burks, 69, of Ontario, died Sept. 10,2021, at a Nampa Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.Lillian B. HolmanLillian B. Holman, 90, of Ontario, died Sept. 10, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.Robert Carl MitchellRobert Carl Mitchell, 58, formerly of Payette, died Aug. 26, 2021, at home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the direction of Flahiff Funeral Chapel, Caldwell.Timothy PicardTimothy Picard, 71, of Annex, died Sept. 8, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Cremation Society of Idaho.Dennis SchillingDennis Schilling, 72, of Nyssa, died July 23, 2021 in Hermiston. Arrangements are under the direction of Burns Mortuary.Floyd Burtis Strain, Jr.Floyd Burtis Strain, Jr., 92, of Payette, died Sept. 9, 2021, in Fruitland. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cremation Timothy Picard Cremation Society Of Idaho Annex Entrust Today Notice Robert Carl Mitchell Arrangement Caldwell Funeral Chapel Direction Floyd Burtis Strain Jr. Lillian B. Holman Ontario Dennis Schilling Architecture Worship Mortuary Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Argus Observer Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists