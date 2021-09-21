Shannon E. Collins

Shannon E. Collins, 67, of Ontario, died Sept. 18, 2021, at her home in Ontario. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Brian Joseph Dyer

Brian Joseph Dyer, 67, of Fruitland, died Sept. 16, 2021, at home in Fruitland. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

David Mori

David Mori, 81, of Ontario, died Sept. 17, 2021, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel of Ontario.

Carl A. Ralston

Carl A. Ralston, of Payette, died Sept. 17, 2021, at his home in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

