Carla Shaul Crow

Carla Shaul Crow, 57, of Ontario, died May 24, 2022. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

John Mark Kessler

John Mark Kessler, 69, of Payette, died May 29, 2022, at home. Arrangements by Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

Leon Ray Major

Leon Ray Major, 75, of Vale, died May 25, 2022, at Saint Alphonsus in Boise. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel of Ontario.

Sandra Madge McNulty

Sandra Madge McNulty, 65, of Payette, died May 30, 2022, at St. Luke’s Medical Center — Fruitland. Arrangements by Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

Connie Pena

Connie Pena, 67, of Ontario, died May 27, 2022. Arrangements by Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Philip Leon Terry

Philip Leon Terry, 77, of Ontario, died May 29, 2022. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

