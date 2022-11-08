Today's Notices Nov 8, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cora B. BooneCora B. Boone, 83, of Fruitland, died Nov. 5, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.Douglas Wayne GoodmanDouglas Wayne Goodman, 70, died Nov. 4, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel Nyssa.Mary Margaret PayneMary Margaret Payne, 81, died Nov. 4, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel Ontario.James R. SappJames R. Sapp, 77, of Weiser, died Nov. 5, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.Dorothy L. StewartDorothy L. Stewart, 92, of Ontario, died Nov. 5, 2022, at a care facility in Nampa. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cora B. Boone Arrangement Funeral Chapel Ontario Direction Today Notice James R. Sapp Home Dorothy L. Stewart Mary Margaret Payne Funeral Douglas Wayne Goodman Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit Email Alert Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newspaper e-Edition Receive the digital, interactive PDF of the newspaper in your inbox. Delivered right as the newspaper goes to print on Tuesday, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sunday. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists