Morley D. Cannon

Morley D. Cannon, 64, of Fruitland, died June 6, 2021 at St. Alphonsus Nampa. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Ronald Dean Jacobs

Ronald Dean Jacobs, 61, of Payette, died May 22, 2021. Cremation has been entrusted to Cremation Society of Idaho.

Roderick McAuley

Roderick McAuley, 76, of Ontario, died June 3, 2021 at his home. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Larry Reeve

Larry Reeve, 80, of Ontario, died June 6, 2021 at a Nampa Idaho care Facility. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Virginia M. Schneider

Virginia M. Schneider, 87, of Weiser, died June 6, 2021 at a care Facility in Ontario Oregon. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Lazaro Urquiaga

Lazaro G. Urquiaga, 77, of Ontario, died June 3, 2021 at his home. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

