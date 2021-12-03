Purchase Access

Joan Dee Hart

Joan Dee Hart, 80, of Ontario, died Nov. 29, 2021 in Fruitland. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Evelyn Hust

Evelyn Hust, 91, of Weiser, died Nov. 28, 2021 in Weiser. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Pauline Faye Nye

Pauline Faye Nye, 73, formerly of Midvale, died Nov. 23, 2021 in Caldwell. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Robert Richel

Robert Richel, 86, of Cambridge, died Nov. 26, 2021 in Cambridge. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Albert Soterion

Albert Soterion, 60, of Vale, died Nov. 29, 2021 at home. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapels in Ontario.

Terou Yano

Terou Yano, 95, of Ontario, died Nov. 26, 2021 in Ontario. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

