Today's Notices Mar 3, 2023

William Edward "Eddy" Corless
William Edward "Eddy" Corless, 70, of Payette, died on Feb. 26, 2023 at his home in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel of Payette.

Eloy Diaz
Eloy Diaz, 69, of Ontario, died Feb. 27, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel Ontario.

Louise Houston
Louise Houston, 84, of New Plymouth, died March 2, 2023 at an assisted living facility in Emmett. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel of Payette.

Randall (Randy) Patrick Meyer
Randall (Randy) Patrick Meyer, 73, of Parma, died Feb. 28, 2023 in Meridian. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City.

Earline Worthley
Earline Worthley, 84, of Weiser, died March 1, 2023 in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.