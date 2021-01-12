Oval Metcalf
Oval Metcalf, 83, of Weiser, died January 8, 2021 in Payette. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Jeffery Oxnam
Jeffery B. Oxnam, 64, of Fruitland, died January 7, 2021 at home of natural causes. Arrangements under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City, ID.
Rebecca Story
Rebecca Story, 77, of Weiser, died January 9, 2021 in Weiser. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Katherine Strohmeyer
Katherine Strohmeyer, of Vale, died January 10, 2021 at her home in Vale. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.
Woodrow John Wilson II
Woodrow John Wilson II, 75, of Weiser, died January 9, 2021. Cremation has been entrusted to All Valley Cremation.