Cynthia C. Altizer

Cynthia C. Altizer, 54, of Payette, died May 24, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

Concepcion Connie Garcia

Concepcion Connie Garcia, 82, of Ontario, died May 22, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Patsy J. Sheehan

Patsy J. Sheehan, 85, of Fruitland, died May 25, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

Diana M. Vickers

Diana M. Vickers, 45, of Adrian, died May 12, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Flahiff Funeral Chapel, Homedale.

