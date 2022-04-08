Purchase Access

Virginia Rae Wood Cisney

Virginia Rae Wood Cisney, 92, of Ontario, died April 3, 2022, at an assisted living facility in Ontario. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

Betty Dickerson

Betty Dickerson, 88, of Weiser, died April 1, 2022, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Eugene Doughty

Eugene Doughty, 84, of Ontario, died April 5, 2022, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Kristie Meacham

Kristie Meacham, 56, of Weiser, died April 1, 2022, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Thelma Moulton Poston

Thelma Moulton Poston, 68, formerly of Fruitland, died Dec. 10, 2021, at her sister’s home in Redmond. Arrangements were handled by Autumn Funeral Home, Redmond.

Esther Merle Saxton

Esther Merle Saxton, 88, of Fruitland, died Dec. 9, 2021, at St. Charles Medical Center in Bend. Arrangements were handled by Autumn Funeral Home, Redmond.

