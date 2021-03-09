Elizabeth Lee McBride
Elizabeth Lee McBride, 76, of Ontario, died March 5, 2021 at her home. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
Vernon B. Montgomery
Vernon B. Montgomery, 95, Ontario, died March 8, 2021 at his home. Services are pending under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.
Isaac Patton Palmer
Isaac Patton Palmer, 86, of Weiser, died March 6, 2021. Cremation has been entrusted to All Valley Cremation.
La Donna Jean Wilkerson
La Donna Jean Wilkerson, 88, of New Plymouth, died March 3, 2021 at a Meridian Care Center. Arrangements are pending with Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, New Plymouth.