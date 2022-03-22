Purchase Access

Fawn L. Glimpse

Fawn L. Glimpse, 84, of Ontario, died March 20, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Bert Ray Hoffman

Bert Ray Hoffman, 92, of Council, died March 12, 2022 in Caldwell. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Gerald ‘Gerry’ Jarman

Gerald “Gerry” Jarman, 81, of Weiser, died March 15, 2022 in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Sharon K. Maxwell

Sharon K. Maxwell, 75, of New Plymouth, died March 17, 2022 at a Boise Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette Idaho.

Juanita V. Vasquez

Juanita V. Vasquez, of Nyssa, died March 21, 2022 at a Nyssa Care Facility. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

