Today's Notices Mar 17, 2023

Emma Kautz
Emma Kautz, 82, of Weiser, died March 10, 2023 in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Howard Riley Lewis
Howard Riley Lewis, 89, of Ontario died March 14, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel Ontario.

Rocklin "Rocky" McDonough
Rocklin "Rocky" McDonough, 75, of Payette, died March 12, 2023 in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Allen B. Mitchell
Allen B. Mitchell, 72, of Nyssa, died March 12, 2023 at a local hospital of natural causes. Arrangements are under the direction of Flahiff Funeral Chapel, Homedale.

Brian L. Taylor
Brian L. Taylor, 58, of Nyssa, died March 10, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel - Ontario.