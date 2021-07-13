Deanene Louise Lewis
Deanene Louise Lewis, 63, of Caldwell, formerly of Ontario, died June 12, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Dakan Funeral Chapel, Caldwell.
Scott R. Thompson
Scott R. Thompson, 57, of Ontario, died July 11, 2021. Services are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.
Ashlie Weaver
Ashlie Weaver, 32, of Weiser, died July 3, 2021, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Shannon K. White
Shannon K. White, 51, of Weiser, died July 9, 2021, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.