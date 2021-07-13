Deanene Louise Lewis

Deanene Louise Lewis, 63, of Caldwell, formerly of Ontario, died June 12, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Dakan Funeral Chapel, Caldwell.

Scott R. Thompson

Scott R. Thompson, 57, of Ontario, died July 11, 2021. Services are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Ashlie Weaver

Ashlie Weaver, 32, of Weiser, died July 3, 2021, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Shannon K. White

Shannon K. White, 51, of Weiser, died July 9, 2021, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags